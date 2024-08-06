Ben Miles Shares Insights on Leading Chelsea Hospital

Ben Miles, President of Chelsea Hospital, recently appeared on the Hillsdale Hospital podcast “Rural Health Rising.” Hosted by JJ Hodshire and Rachel Lott, the podcast delved into Ben’s journey, his motivations, and Chelsea Hospital’s unique aspects.

Background and Motivation

Ben Miles began by sharing his background and his strong ties to Michigan. “I have the privilege of serving as the president of Chelsea Hospital. Been there for a little over two years now,” he said. Miles emphasized the importance of giving back, a value instilled in him by his parents. “I grew up in a community and a family that really wanted to give back,” he added.

The Chelsea Community

Chelsea Hospital is unique in its blend of rural and urban dynamics. “Chelsea has some strong businesses that invest heavily within the community,” Miles noted. He highlighted the town’s pride and sense of community, mentioning local landmarks like the Purple Rose and the Common Grill.

Chelsea Hospital CEO Ben Miles. Photo: Trinity Health

A Unique Partnership

Chelsea Hospital operates as part of a joint venture with Trinity Health and the University of Michigan Health System. This partnership, according to Miles, has been crucial for the hospital’s sustainability and growth. “Trinity owns 51% of my hospital. 49% is Michigan Medicine,” he explained. This collaboration has allowed Chelsea Hospital to maintain its independence while benefiting from additional resources and expertise.

Managing a Growing Hospital

One of the significant challenges for Chelsea Hospital has been managing growth, particularly in its emergency and urgent care services. “We went from about 21,000 ER visits in early 2022 to last year we completed the year with 31,000 visits,” Miles shared. To address this, the hospital is relocating its urgent care services to the Chelsea Medical Center, opening up more space in the emergency department.

Innovative Programs

Miles also discussed new initiatives, including consolidating inpatient rehab services to the Chelsea campus. “We’ll have 40 beds that are opening up again. September is going to be an important month for us,” he said. This move aims to enhance both clinical services and academic research opportunities.

Leadership and Culture

Miles emphasized the importance of listening and understanding Chelsea Hospital’s culture. “A big part of being a great leader is being a great listener and starting there,” he stated. He acknowledged the need for genuine humility and servant leadership, values he strives to embody in his role.

Challenges and Future Goals

Cybersecurity emerged as a primary concern for Miles. “The resources we’re putting in to make sure that we have those great firewalls that we’re educating our team…those are the things that are important,” he stressed. Despite these challenges, Miles remains optimistic about the future. “I’m excited about the opportunities that are opening up community hospitals that don’t really get a lot of exposure in that space.”

Conclusion

Ben Miles’s leadership at Chelsea Hospital is marked by a deep commitment to community, innovative solutions, and a collaborative approach. His insights on managing growth, embracing new opportunities, and maintaining a strong hospital culture provide valuable lessons for healthcare leaders everywhere.

The entire interview can be found at www.HillsdaleHospital.com/news/