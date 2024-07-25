Border to Border Trail Construction Updates

By Trevor Sullivan

M-52 Toward Stockbridge: In 2023, construction began on a new trail segment along the east side of M-52 in Lyndon Township. This 1.6-mile addition starts at North Territorial and M-52, going to Boyce Road. The project involves the grading and paving of the path, along with planting 106 native trees and landscape restoration. Additionally, it includes repairing the existing trail near the DTE connection.

The implementation of a 108-foot concrete boardwalk is nearly complete. Being the first use of concrete for the trail, the material is used for durability and cost-effectiveness, as well as being safer during rain.

Chelsea Connection: Phase B of construction has been completed for the 1.1 mile section between Werkner Road and TimberTown. The North Territorial to Boyce Road segment, now close to completion,, will allow visitors to enjoy 6.3 miles of trail, through the support of the MEDC Chelsea Connection Campaign.

Dexter-Chelsea Corridor: This section, from Wylie to Parker Road, is scheduled for completion by the fall of this year. This 0.7 mile project includes the construction of a bridge to cross a creek near the Miller-Smith Preserve, in addition to connecting the Preserve to Dancer Road with 1,000 feet of trail. For the future, the addition of 0.8 miles will connect the trail to the City of Dexter through the use of the historic Bell Road Bridge, which will cross Mill Creek.

Ann Arbor-Dexter Corridor: The Title IX Plaza is officially underway, which is being built in Dexter-Huron Metropark to honor the impact that the Title IX legislation has had on women in sports in southeast Michigan. This project is through the cooperation of WCPARC and HWPI, and is expected to be completed in April of 2025. The trail from Zeeb Road to East Delhi Road, spanning 1.3 miles and incorporates the 4th B2B bridge to cross the Huron River, is nearing completion and expected to be done by the fall of 2024.

B2B Trail Wayfinding: The WCPARC is currently implementing structures and signs along the B2B Trail to aid with usability. These features, which include primary orientation nodes, secondary nodes, directional signs, blazes, and pavement markings, are expected to roll out over the next few seasons to help visitors with locations and directions.