Building Bridges Initiative Kicks Off at Whitepine Studios in Saline

Community Leaders and Artists Unite to Celebrate Diversity Through Art

The first Building Bridges event was held at Whitepine Studios in Saline. Founded by Pastor Kimberly Secrist Ashby and Saline Councilmember Nicole Rice, the purpose of this community group is to bring people together to celebrate diverse perspectives through engaging local events.

Pastor Kimberly said, “We came to Whitepine Studios first because I think they create such a welcoming atmosphere. And I just love the way it turned out.”

The group started with a blank 11×14 canvas and was given a stencil with a heart in the middle and lines drawn to signify bridges.

When asked why they attended, one participant commented, “It’s really important at this point in time to know your neighbors and build bridges between the differences. Being an artist is just one way of approaching life. Everyone has a different interpretation of art, that is the same with life.”

Photo by Sue Kelch

Kaili Dence, daughter of the owner of Whitepine Studios, Joanne Dence, said, “We try to create a relaxing environment for everyone. I love to see everyone growing in their art, no matter what ability they have – everyone is welcome.”

Mark your calendar for upcoming events:

Building Bridges Through Holiday Traditions

Sunday, December 29, 2024, 3:00 pm.

Location: Cultural Center, 109 W. Michigan Avenue

Building Bridges Through Poetry

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Location: Fine Print Bookshop, 109 E. Michigan Avenue

For more information, go to: buildingbridgessalinemi.org