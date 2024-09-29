Bulldogs Move on Top of SEC White

The Chelsea football team moved to the top of the SEC White standings after a 35-10 win over Adrian Friday night.

With the win over the Maples and Jackson falling to Ypsilanti, the Bulldogs sit atop the White standings with a 3-0 record. Jacksen sits at 2-1 and everyone else in the white is 1-2 on the season.

Adrian jumped on top Friday night with a field goal, but the Bulldogs answered with an 80-yard TD run by Jax Ichesco to take a 7-3 lead.

The Maples then missed a field goal, but the Bulldogs fumbled inside their own 20 and Adrian capitalized with a TD run to make it 10-7.

Jax Ichesco connected with Gibby Ichesco with a 50-yard scoring pass to give the Bulldogs a 14-10 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs defense shut down the Maples in the second half.

Chelsea recovered an Adrian fumble and a few plays later Jax Ichesco ran it in for a 21-10 lead.

The lead grew to 28-10 late in the third when Jax Ichesco connected with Jimmy Sciackitano with a 53-yard scoring pass.

Chelsea put the game away in the fourth with a one-yard TD run by Ethan Pavlich.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall. They host Tecumseh in the 2024 Homecoming game Friday night and travel to Jackson next week for the game that should decide the SEC White title with the Vikings.