Bulldogs Pull Away from Riverview

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team improved to 9-1 overall on the season after a 65-45 win over Riverview Tuesday night.

Avery Lay scored 14 and Braiden Scheffler nine to help the Bulldogs take a 27-23 lead at the half.

Chelsea led 31-28 when the Bulldogs went on a 19-7 run to close out the third for a 50-35 lead after three.

Aleeah Wells sparked the Bulldogs run with 13 points in the third.

Chelsea pushed the lead to over 20 in the fourth and cruised to the win.

Lay led the Bulldogs with 24 points.

Wells scored 20 in the second half and finished with 22, while Scheffler added 12 points.

Maggie McKale finished with four points and Brooklyn Angel three.

Chelsea returns to the court Friday night when they host Jackson in another key SEC White matchup.