Bulldogs Win Third Straight

The Chelsea basketball team picked up a pair of road wins this week to improve its record to 9-5 on the season.

The Bulldogs took down Jackson 46-34 Friday night to improve to 2-2 in the SEC White.

Chelsea took a 10-4 lead after one quarter and continued to shut down the Vikings in the second as the lead grew to 21-12 at halftime.

The Bulldogs outscored Jackson 14-8 in the third to push its lead to 34-20 and held off the Vikings in the fourth for the win.

Buck Allen led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Beckett Boos added 11 points, while Wyatt Matusik and Drew Blanton scored ten each, and Sam Borcherding three.

The Bulldogs took down Ypsilanti Lincoln 49-45 in a defensive battle earlier in the week.

Blanton had a huge night for the Bulldogs with a team-high 34 points in the win.