Calling All Chelsea Non-profits for the Grant Workshop

Chelsea Community Foundation will host an in-person grant application workshop at the Chelsea District Library on November 14. All potential and previous Chelsea Community Foundation grant recipients are invited to attend.

Greg Yankee, senior program officer at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, will lead the dialogue and address questions. Yankee assists the Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Committee in reviewing grant applications and subsequent awards. Grant awards to eligible Chelsea 501(c)3 nonprofits range from $5,000 to $25,000.

The workshop provides an informal but informative setting for people interested in learning more about the application requirements, and process prior to the February 15, 2025 grant application deadline.

Connect with fellow Chelsea nonprofits leaders and staff at this in-person event.

Date: November 14, 12:30 – 2:30 pm.

Location: Chelsea District Library, McKune Room 221 South Main Street, Chelsea, MI

RSVP is not required but appreciated for planning purposes. Light refreshments will be served. Here is a link to register: https://forms.gle/41DtazNpnL7K15BJA. This is not a Chelsea District Library Program.