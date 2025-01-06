Calling All Vendors: Join Chelsea’s Sweetest Event – The Chocolate Extravaganza

If you’re a vendor with a love for chocolate and a knack for delighting crowds, Chelsea’s Chocolate Extravaganza is calling your name. This annual community event, set to take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, is a celebration of all things chocolate and an opportunity to showcase your products, services, and creativity to a bustling crowd of chocolate enthusiasts.
What’s the Chocolate Extravaganza?
The Chocolate Extravaganza is one of Chelsea’s favorite traditions. From unique shopping experiences and special promotions to indulgent chocolate-themed giveaways and tastings, the event draws visitors from across the region. It’s the perfect winter outing for families, friends, and anyone with a sweet tooth. And as a vendor, it’s your chance to be part of the magic.
How to Sign Up
Becoming a vendor is simple! Just visit https://chelseamich.com and secure your spot. Whether you’re a local artisan, shop owner, or chocolatier, this sweet celebration has a place for you.
Vendor Tips
- Bring the Chocolate Vibes: Incorporate chocolate into your display or product offerings to fit the theme and attract more customers.
- Prepare for Traffic: With the event’s popularity, be ready for a busy day and have plenty of inventory.
- Engage with Visitors: Fun giveaways or interactive elements can leave a lasting impression.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this sugary celebration. Sign up now and get ready to make February 8, 2025, a day to remember.
For more event details, check out the Chocolate Extravaganza page at https://chelseamich.com