Calling All Vendors: Join Chelsea’s Sweetest Event – The Chocolate Extravaganza

If you’re a vendor with a love for chocolate and a knack for delighting crowds, Chelsea’s Chocolate Extravaganza is calling your name. This annual community event, set to take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, is a celebration of all things chocolate and an opportunity to showcase your products, services, and creativity to a bustling crowd of chocolate enthusiasts.

What’s the Chocolate Extravaganza?

The Chocolate Extravaganza is one of Chelsea’s favorite traditions. From unique shopping experiences and special promotions to indulgent chocolate-themed giveaways and tastings, the event draws visitors from across the region. It’s the perfect winter outing for families, friends, and anyone with a sweet tooth. And as a vendor, it’s your chance to be part of the magic.

How to Sign Up

Becoming a vendor is simple! Just visit https://chelseamich.com and secure your spot. Whether you’re a local artisan, shop owner, or chocolatier, this sweet celebration has a place for you.

Vendor Tips

Bring the Chocolate Vibes: Incorporate chocolate into your display or product offerings to fit the theme and attract more customers.

Prepare for Traffic: With the event's popularity, be ready for a busy day and have plenty of inventory.

Engage with Visitors: Fun giveaways or interactive elements can leave a lasting impression.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this sugary celebration. Sign up now and get ready to make February 8, 2025, a day to remember.

For more event details, check out the Chocolate Extravaganza page at https://chelseamich.com