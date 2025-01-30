CAP Announces February Dinner Show

The Chelsea Area Players (CAP) are thrilled to announce their upcoming dinner theatre production of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version). This laugh-out-loud adaptation of the classic comedy promises an evening of humor, heart, and unforgettable performances.

Performance Details:

Dates: Friday, February 7, 2025, with dinner at 6pm, show at 7pm.

Shows Saturday, February 8, 2025 – dinner at 1pm, show at 2pm and a second showing with dinner at 6pm, show at 7pm.

Location: St. Mary Church, 14200 E Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118

Directed by the talented Veronica Long, this reimagined version of Simon’s iconic play flips the script by featuring female leads, Florence Unger and Olive Madison, whose mismatched personalities collide after becoming roommates. Packed with witty dialogue and comedic chaos, The Odd Couple (Female Version) is a delightful twist on the original tale of friendship and compromise.

“We are excited to bring this timeless comedy to life with a fresh perspective,” said Michael Cicirelli, the show’s producer. “Our cast and crew have been working tirelessly to deliver a production that captures the humor and warmth of Neil Simon’s writing while celebrating the dynamics of modern friendships.”

This production is a perfect outing for anyone seeking an evening of entertainment and laughter. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to the story, The Odd Couple (Female Version) will leave audiences in stitches.

Tickets:

Dinner Show Tickets are $35 per person, $240/table, and can be purchased at ChelseaAreaPlayers.org. Seating is limited, so advance purchase is highly recommended.