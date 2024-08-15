Caregivers: Need a Break? Learn about Chelsea Senior Center’s Adult Day Program



Community News

Chelsea Senior Center’s Ease the Day caregiver respite initiative gives caregivers a much-needed break for their well-being. Learn more about this community offering at Ease the Day Pop-ups events in September. Both caregiver and their senior loved one who is dependent upon them for care should plan to attend.

The Ease the Day program has made a positive, powerful impact on Western Washtenaw County families. The hope is to help even more families. While the program is multifaceted, a key part of the initiative is the adult day program offered onsite at Chelsea Senior Center (CSC).

The hour-long Ease the Day Pop-ups will be led by CSC’s adult day program facilitators, Katie Garvey, OTRL, CAPS, and Lisa Klinkman, MSN, RN. The September pop-up events will be held in Manchester, Chelsea and Dexter to share information about the program and provide a taste of CSC’s onsite program for both caregivers and loved ones.

Courtesy of Chelsea Senior Center

Choose one of the pop-ups to attend: September 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Manchester City Hall, September 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Chelsea Hospital and September 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Dexter Wellness Center. Reserve your two spots for yourself and your loved one at (734) 475-9242 or connected@chelseaseniors.org. When you RSVP, indicate which pop-up you plan to attend. There are only 10 pairs of spots available at each location.



Weekly, the Ease the Day adult day program is offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at CSC. Caregivers drop off their loved ones and savor time off from the care routine. Garvey and Klinkman, along with many compassionate volunteers, prompt peer conversation and orchestrate daily opportunities for learning, music, art, movement, and seasonal garden experiences. The benefits of engagement as an older adult? Laughter and singing ease feelings of isolation, cognitive activities engage mental skills, and movement improves balance and coordination. There is no cost to participate in Ease the Day; though, donations are accepted.



One caregiver shared, “This program has given me a break, which is so wonderful. The program has been so much fun for my mom. The socializing is so good for her. Thank you! Such a wonderful program!”



Another shared, “We so appreciate the break. I cannot convey in words how much this has meant to both of us. He talked all the way home … about the wonderful time and wonderful people he had enjoyed.”

Ease the Day, an Exhale Family Caregiver Initiative is a multifaceted supportive program that includes on-site adult day programming at Chelsea Senior Center and in-home visits in partnership with Catholic Social Services, Jewish Family Services, and Comfort Keepers. To date, caregivers have benefitted from nearly 4,000 hours of “me time” while their loved ones are safe and engaged in enriching activities. Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Chelsea, Michigan. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and well-being for area seniors and their families. Chelsea Senior Center is located at 512 Washington Street. Contact CSC at connected@chelseaseniors.org or (734) 475-9242.