Celebrate Saline’s Summerfest 2024 for a Weekend Full of Fun

By Trevor Sullivan

Saline is gearing up for its annual Summerfest, a two-day extravaganza that promises something for everyone. Taking place throughout downtown Saline, this year’s festival will kick off on August 9th to the 10th. Whether you’re a music lover, an art enthusiast, or just looking to enjoy some community spirit, Summerfest has you covered.

Stuff the Bus

Don’t miss the “Stuff the Bus” event on the afternoon of August 9th. A school bus will be making its way through Saline neighborhoods, collecting school supplies to benefit Saline Social Services. These supplies will help local children start the school year prepared. Paul Hynek will be on board to assist with the collection. Drop-off locations for donations include Steadfast Chiropractic, Baker’s Nook, Carrigan Cafe, GNC, Saline Area Senior Center, Saline Rec Center, Nu2U Again, Trinity Health Probability, Workout1, and UPS Store-Saline. Items needed are listed below:

Highlighters

Dry erase markers and erasers

Sharpies

Coloring markers

Crayons

Scissors of all sizes

Pens, pencils, color pencils and pencil pouches

Rulers

Post-It notes

Band-aids

Index cards

Composition notebooks

Live Music and Dancing

Kick off your weekend with live music from local artists. On August 9th, the Summerfest music will be starting at 5:00 PM with the local band Wishing Well. Atomic Radio will take the stage at 8:00 PM. On August 10th, the festivities continue with The Look performing from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A beer tent will be available both nights to keep the spirits high.

Movie Night

After enjoying the live music on Friday, settle down and watch a family-friendly movie at Henne Field. This year’s feature is “Migration,” promising a fun evening under the stars.

5K Run

Lace up your running shoes for a 5K run on the morning of August 10th. This event benefits the Saline High School track team and offers a great way to support local sports while staying active.

Art and Craft Fair

From 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on August 10th, explore the vibrant art and craft fair along South Ann Arbor and West and East Michigan streets. Over 20 talented artists and crafters will be displaying their creations, including jewelry, fused glass, crocheted pieces, and more. Visit Whitepine Studios Gallery to see additional stunning works from both local and regional artists.

Miss Saline 2024

The crowning of Miss Saline 2024 will take place on August 10th, marking the 51st year of this event. Come out and celebrate the achievements and grace of the new titleholder.

Cars are the Stars

For car enthusiasts, the “Cars are the Stars” event will be a highlight on August 10th. No pre-registration is necessary—just park your vehicle and register on-site to receive a raffle ticket. Prizes will be awarded to registrants, making it a great opportunity to showcase your vehicle.