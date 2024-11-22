Celebrate the Holidays with “Christmas on the Farm and at Dewey School”

The Waterloo Area Historical Society invites visitors to step back in time with its annual “Christmas on the Farm and at Dewey School” event. This festive celebration, showcasing the holiday traditions of rural 19th-century Michigan, takes place on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A Nostalgic Holiday Experience

At the Farm Museum, visitors can tour the historic 13-room farmhouse, where costumed guides bring the holiday spirit to life, sharing stories about 1880s farm life. The home will be decorated with natural, hand-crafted ornaments while the air fills with the sounds of traditional holiday music and the aromas of meals being prepared in the warm, inviting kitchen.

Guests can also visit the authentic log house to experience Christmas as it was celebrated in two different eras: the 1770s on Saturday and the 1860s on Sunday. Musicians will perform seasonal melodies, adding to the festive atmosphere, while the Gift Shop offers a variety of nostalgic items for sale, perfect for holiday gifting. Fresh greenery wreaths, swags, table centerpieces, baked goods, jams, jellies, and other treats will be available in the Ice House.

Dewey School: A Community Gathering Place

The one-room Dewey School Museum, just a short drive from the Farm, will also be open for tours. In the past, such schoolhouses served as hubs for rural community gatherings, especially during the holiday season. The museum will be decorated in the spirit of the times, providing a glimpse into the role it played in community life.

Admission and Details

Adults: $5

Seniors (62+): $4

Children (5–17): $2

Children under 5 & WAHS members: Free

Celebrate the Season

With its festive atmosphere, traditional music, homemade goods, and educational tours, “Christmas on the Farm and at Dewey School” offers something for everyone. It’s an ideal way to embrace the spirit of the season and learn about the holiday traditions of Michigan’s past. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a homespun holiday weekend.