Celebrate the Season with a Handmade Holiday

On December 1st from 11am to 3:30pm, P.E.O. Chapter FD Chelsea will offer unique handmade cards, gifts, and greens at their Handmade Holiday booth at the Chelsea Farmers Market Sunday Pop-up in the historic Chelsea Depot.

Items at the Handmade Holiday booth will include holiday mugs filled with fresh greens and seasonal decorations, knitted hats, greeting cards, and small gifts. Check out the special gift card holders filled with chocolate.

Local artist and member, Deb Drow will be offering her winter bird greeting cards. There will be a selection of beanie hats all hand-knit by members and based on designs from Knitting the National Parks by Nancy Bates. In addition, “P.E.O. elves” have been busy making special holiday cards and gifts perfect for giving to book club friends, co-workers, neighbors and family.

All proceeds from the Handmade Holiday booth will benefit the scholarship and grant programs offered by P.E.O. International. P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization, is a Sisterhood of women who are purposeful and passionate about celebrating, supporting and motivating women. The group’s mission is to help women around the world and in local communities advance through education.