Charity Fundraising Breakfast Raises Money for Sparrow’s Place

As we close in on Thanksgiving, local nonprofit Sparrow’s Place will have a special breakfast next week at Wolverine Pickleball. If interested in attending, the hosts request you register. If you can’t come, feel free to pass on this invitation to somebody else who might enjoy the opportunity.

Breakfast is served from 7-10, but you can come and go as you need to, you don’t have to stay the whole time. The entrance fee is $10, and the breakfast’s benefits all go to Sparrow’s Place. Breakfast is first come first served, but nobody leaves hungry!

Sparrow’s Place welcomes volunteers for this event.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 22nd

Time: 7-10 AM

Venue: WOLVERINE PICKLEBALL

235 Metty Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, United States

Breakfast: First come, first served!

The Schedule:

7:00 You show up and get the best omelette you have had in quite some time and strike up a life changing conversation with someone you have never met.

8:30 Speakers go on – cooking stops temporarily

8:55 cooking resumes until we are done

Sparrow’s Place was the dream of a group of parents of school aged children (with challenging disabilities) and other connected community members as early as 1990.

In January 2008, the foundation began to provide Community Living Supports to adults with developmental disabilities in Dexter.

By June 2014, they expanded their services to a second site in the Saline area serving developmental disabilities.

We care for our home members with the same love and concern which their parents have shown them over the years.

Their goal for each person they serve is to hear them say, “Now this is a life worth living!”