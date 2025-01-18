Chelsea AARP Program Hosts Free Tax Assistance Appointments

The Chelsea Senior Center will be hosting tax assistance meetings by appointment beginning January 15.

Appointments are required and will be on Thursdays 2/13 – 4/10 at 9:30, 11:30 and 1:30. The service plans to focus on those age 50+ and low to moderate income tax-payers, and will help prepare simple returns, not business with employees or farm income. Federal, State, Home Property Tax and Home Heating Credits can be done here.

If this is a joint return, both spouses must be present.

If you need a 2023 return done also, you must make two appointments back-to-back.

Required for your appointment:

Bring Driver’s License or State ID for each taxpayer

Bring Social Security cards for all names on the tax return

Bring ALL Tax Documents: W-2, Social Security, 1099’s for pensions and non-employee income, interest, lottery winnings, brokerage statements, and any others you may have

Bring your Tax Return from Tax Year 2023

Bring your tax bills from Summer AND Winter 2024/or rent statement

Bring a copy of this year’s Auto Insurance Bill Detail which might save you a few dollars

Bring a check from your bank if you want a Direct Deposit of any refund

Before your appointment, you will receive a packet of information from the Chelsea Senior Center to remind you of your appointment. That packet will have a form which MUST be completed before you come to your appointment.

The other locations are the Saline Senior Center on Mondays 2/3-4/7; KMS Building Weds 2/5-4/9; Turner Building Fri 2/5-4/9.