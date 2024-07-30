Chelsea and Dexter are Well Represented in the New A-Section at Kettering University

Kettering University’s unique blend of cooperative and experiential education has a few local connections this school year, which has already started at the university in Flint.

Including students from Chelsea, Dexter and Grass Lake, Kettering University announced the new group of A-Section students arrived on campus on July 11 to begin their studies. Kettering said students and their families attended a Convocation ceremony in the Connie and Jim John Recreation Center to welcome them as Kettering’s newest Bulldogs. The announcement said while most of the 135 new students are Michigan natives, the new class represents 10 states and the District of Columbia with students hailing from 90 different hometowns and 98 unique high schools.

The local group includes:

Jack Bearman of Dexter

Isaac Menze of Chelsea

Evan Muchler of Grass Lake

Charlotte Riedeman of Grass Lake

Cameron Smith of Grass Lake

Connor Zatkovich of Chelsea

Kettering said the students will do 11 weeks of on-campus coursework then they will head to their Co-op employment assignments in October.

“Through Kettering University’s 50/50 blend of rigorous academics and paid Co-op employment, the new A-Section students are already on track to graduate with years of on-the-job experience in 2028,” Kettering’s announcement said.

Over the decades, Kettering has pioneered unique educational experiences that blend classroom instruction with real-world wage-paying work at cooperative employer partners. This private nonprofit university is world-renowned for its engineering, mathematics, business, and science programs.

Around two-thirds of these students have declared their intention to major in Mechanical Engineering while studying at Kettering University. Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering are the second and third most popular majors among the new A-Section students, Kettering said.