September 01, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea Sports, Dexter Sports, Sports

Chelsea and Dexter Field Hockey Battles to Draw 

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Chelsea and Dexter Field Hockey Battles to Draw 

by

The rematch of last year’s D2 field hockey state championship game was a battle to the end Wednesday night when Chelsea and Dexter finished in a 2-2 draw. 

The longtime rivals met for the first time since Dexter took down the Bulldogs 3-0 in the state finals last year for the Dreadnaughts second straight state title.  

The game was scoreless until the final seconds of the first period when Allie St Amour ripped a shot into the net just before time ran out in the period for a 1-0 Dexter lead. 

Chelsea did not wait long to even things up when the Bulldogs took the opening draw and moved down field and centered a pass to Hayley Hopkins who knocked it home just 20 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. 

The Bulldogs took the lead later in the period on a corner. After a couple of passes, the ball made its way to the stick of Azlyn Eckert who knocked it into the net to put Chelsea up 2-1. 

Dexter evened it at two when Claire Dubuque stole a clearing pass in front of the Chelsea net and drove in on goal. Her shot was partially blocked, but it trickled just inside the net for a goal to tie it at two. 

The defenses dominated from there with neither team finding the net the rest of the way and the game finishing tied 2-2. 

Chelsea improved to 3-0-1 on the season and Dexter saw its record move to 2-0-1. 

Photos by Dawn McCann

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media