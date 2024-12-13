Chelsea Approves Funding for TimberTown Park Parking Lot

Chelsea City Council approves additional funding for TimberTown Park parking lot improvements, ensuring the completion of vital infrastructure upgrades.

At the December 9, 2024 Chelsea City Council meeting, members discussed and approved funding for parking lot improvements at TimberTown Park.

Background on the TimberTown Project

City Manager Marty Colburn provided an update on the ongoing efforts to enhance TimberTown Park, a community-driven initiative that began with a citizen group raising funds and helping design park components. “A group of citizens had come together working with the city to identify and recognize the need to not only fix up components of TimberTown Park but add to it and continue to add value to their community,” Colburn explained.

Revitalization of the TimberTown playground and the construction of pickleball courts occurred this past summer. The city has contributed infrastructure resources, such as water lines and electrical work, with strong support from nonprofit groups like Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI), which have played a fiduciary role in fundraising.

Parking Lot and Infrastructure Improvements

The next step in the TimberTown project involves the parking lot and related infrastructure improvements. The city had issued a call for bids for this phase, with Vance and O’Brien Inc. submitting the lowest bid at $546,000, a significant savings compared to higher bids that exceeded $900,000. The project had originally been expected to be fully funded through community donations.

However, due to unforeseen expenses, including adjustments to the parking lot design, the total cost of the project has exceeded initial estimates. City staff worked with contractors to reduce costs through “valued engineering,” which brought the final cost estimate down to approximately $505,000.

Funding Deficiency and Budget Amendments

While much of the project has been funded through the $438,000 raised by the community, a gap of between $32,000 and $67,000 remains. Councilmember Bill Ruddock motioned to approve the bid proposal from Vance and O’Brien and allocate additional funds to cover the shortfall. “I’d like to go ahead and make a motion to award a bid proposal contract for TimberTown Park parking lot improvements to Vance and O’Brien Inc. in the amount not to exceed $505,263.64,” Ruddock said.

The Council approved it unanimously. The additional funding will be drawn from the city’s general fund, with the project classified under the parks budget. Colburn clarified that the funds would be considered a one-time expenditure and would not affect future park budgets.