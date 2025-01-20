Chelsea Area Garden Club Accepting 2025 Grant Applications

Community News

The Chelsea Area Garden Club, CAGC, will award a limited number of grants of up to $500.00 to local nonprofit organizations for sustainable horticulture related projects. Grants support projects that promote the love of gardening, community beautification, environmentally responsible horticultural practices, and conservation through education and by example.

The grant form and information is posted at our website chelseagardenclub.com

Applicants in the CAGC service area of Chelsea and western Washtenaw County will be given preference. The CAGC encourages non-profits, schools, churches, and businesses to apply for a grant provided their activity serves a community purpose and benefit.

Direct application questions to Cheryl Wells, wellscvb98@gmail.com. Completed applications must be postmarked by March 19, 2025 and mailed to:

CAGC Grant Program, c/o Cheryl Wells, 98 Cedar Lake Rd, Chelsea, Mi 48118

The 2024 Grant recipients include the Chelsea Intergenerational Garden, St Joseph Giving Garden, St Joseph Parish, and the Silver Maples Memorial Garden,

The Chelsea Area Garden Club Spring fundraising activities for 2025 grants and scholarships include the March 8 Senior Expo and offering free Michigan Native plants and wildflower seeds at the May 3rd Chelsea Farmers Market.

The garden club will be collecting donations for our annual “Garden Treasures and Plant-a- Palooza” sale, Saturday, May 17th at the Plaza Office parking lot, Chelsea State Bank.. Email Cheryl for pickup information. All proceeds will benefit the 2025 grant and scholarship program.