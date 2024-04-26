Chelsea Area Garden Club distributes free seedlings to celebrate Spring

In the mood for spring, the Chelsea Area Garden Club will be distributing free seedlings to celebrate the season.

The club will be handing out free Eastern White pine seedlings, Serviceberry shrub seedlings, Hybrid Hazelnut tree seedlings and free wildflower seed packets at the Chelsea Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

In their announcement on the distribution, the Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) said the Eastern White Pine (Pinus strobus) was adopted as the Michigan State tree on March 4, 1955.

“These conifers, Serviceberry shrubs and Hazelnut shrubs are important for wildlife habitat, nesting, seeds and foliage,” the CAGC said.

The wildflower seed packet contains a blend of 20 wildflowers that provide important habitat and food for pollinators found in Michigan. The flowers provide colorful season-long blooms in the first year and for years to come. This mix contains prairie perennials like Purple Coneflower, Butterfly Weed and Black-Eyed Susan, along with nectar-rich annuals like Red Poppy and Lemon Mint, which is perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies.

The CAGC said it “thanks the Washtenaw County Conservation District for donating a portion of the pine seedlings and shrubs.”

Founded in October of 1997, the CAGC “is dedicated to horticultural education, beautifying our city, and socializing with members who are interested in sharing their love of plants and gardening. Our objective is to promote environmentally responsible horticultural practices and encourage conservation through education and demonstration.”

To learn more about the CAGC, the club meets in-person September-May, the second Monday of the month, at noon at the Chelsea First United Methodist Church, 128 Park Street. For the latest on meeting and event information, go to https://www.chelseagardenclub.com/.