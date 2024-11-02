November 01, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Area Garden Club November Fundraiser for Grants and Scholarships

The Chelsea Area Garden Club will be holding a new fundraiser at the November 10th pop-up Farmers Market, 11-3:30 at the Chelsea Depot. An assortment of Fall and Winter Birchbark arrangements and baskets will be sold to support the CAGC grant and scholarship programs. Suggested donations will be posted. Credit cards accepted.

CAGC club information is available at our website chelseagardenclub.comThe grant form will be posted online by mid-January. Applicants in the CAGC service area of Chelsea and western Washtenaw County will be given preference. The CAGC encourages non-profits, schools, churches, and businesses to apply for a grant provided their activity serves a community purpose and benefit. This year’s recipients included the Chelsea Intergenerational Garden, Silver Maples Memorial Garden, St Joseph’s Giving Garden for FIA and St Louis Garden Growth program: A Journey of Transformation. Two Chelsea High School seniors also received scholarships from the CAGC last June. 

The garden club provides a yearly book selection for children and adults and a magazine subscription. This year’s theme is “Gardening for a Brighter Future”, books that feature sustainable concepts, like seed saving and sharing, native plants, home-seeding, and re-habitating outdoor spaces.

Garden club members and guests enjoy workshops, programs, field trips, monthly potlucks and sharing and learning gardening skills!

