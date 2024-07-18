July 19, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea

Chelsea Area Historical Society continues Featuring Centennial Businesses 

Old black and white photo of a bank
by

Community News  

On Monday, August 5, the story of Chelsea State Bank will be told by John Mann. The informative meeting will meet in the Historic Train Depot on Jackson Street beginning at 7 pm.  

Formed in 1897, Chelsea State Bank has been a steady presence in the landscape of Chelsea’s business community. 

Mann, holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Duke University, began his banking career in Detroit in 1983, joined CSB in 1988, became president and CEO in 1994, and was appointed Chairman of the BOD in 2005. He has received many awards from the community and banking profession. 

John Mann

The fee for this program is $10/non-members with no charge for members. 

Advertisements

Advertisements

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media