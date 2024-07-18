Chelsea Area Historical Society continues Featuring Centennial Businesses 

Community News

On Monday, August 5, the story of Chelsea State Bank will be told by John Mann. The informative meeting will meet in the Historic Train Depot on Jackson Street beginning at 7 pm.

Formed in 1897, Chelsea State Bank has been a steady presence in the landscape of Chelsea’s business community.

Mann, holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Duke University, began his banking career in Detroit in 1983, joined CSB in 1988, became president and CEO in 1994, and was appointed Chairman of the BOD in 2005. He has received many awards from the community and banking profession.

The fee for this program is $10/non-members with no charge for members.