Chelsea Bounces Back with Rout of Pinckney

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to league leading Adrian by rolling to a 56-36 win over Pinckney Friday night.

The Bulldogs started slow with Pinckney holding a 6-4 lead, but things quickly turned around with Chelsea going on a 17-2 run to close the first with a 21-8 lead after one quarter.

The Chelsea defense locked down on the Pirates in the second, holding Pinckney scoreless and the lead grew to 28-8 at halftime.

Pinckney’s offense finally got going in the third, but Beckett Boos scored eight straight points for the Bulldogs and Chelsea pushed its lead to 48-21 after three.

The Bulldogs bench saw lots of action in the fourth and the Pirates hit a few shots toward the end to make the final score look closer than it actually was.

Buck Allen led the Bulldogs offense with 16 points, including eight in the opening quarter when they took the commanding lead.

Boos finished with 14 points and Drew Blanton 12.

Wyatt Matusik chipped in with six points and was a force in the defensive paint for the Bulldogs.

Will McCalla added five points, Gibby Ichesco two, and Sam Borcherding one.

Photos by Mike Williamson