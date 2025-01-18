Chelsea Bowldogs Off and Rolling

The Chelsea varsity bowling team are both off to strong starts for the 2024-25 high school seasons.

The varsity boys are 4-2 on the season and the girls are 3-3 nearing the midway points of the season.

The boys started 2-2 on the year, but picked up a pair of wins this week over Pinckney and Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Joshua Doyle rolled games of 253 and 205 in the 29-1 win over the Pirates.

Nathaniel Krzysik had scores of 213 and 212, while Preston Vasas shot a 200, Edwin Greenleaf IV 200, Jacob Payeur 193.

In the 27-3 win over Lincoln, Doyle led the way with scores of 247-214.

Krzysik shot a 201, Payeur 190, Camren Watson 187, and Vasas 186.

The girls started 3-1 on the year but dropped their last two matches.

In the 20-10 loss to Pinckney Sophia Saffian led Chelsea with a 178.

Jenny Velky shot 168, Annabelle Greenleaf 165 and 159, and Madisyn McCollum 159.

The Bowldogs then fell to Lincoln 20-10.

Greenleaf led the team with 173 and Velky shot 162-152. Quinlan Johnson finished with 144 and Saffian 129.