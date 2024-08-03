Chelsea Burger is Coming Back to Life with Help from Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Dan and Sarah Kolander have a simple motto: That Every Town has that Original Bar or Tavern. It’s their hope to bring that feel and atmosphere back to the closed-down Chelsea Burger location, which had been home to Seitz’s Tavern for decades.

The Kolanders are the owners of Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline. They took to the Facebook page “Chelsea Residents in the Know” to make their announcement:

Here is part of it:

“I would like to introduce Myself and My Family Dan and Sarah Kolander we are the Owners Of Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline Michigan!!”

“We did a Thing!!!”

“WE SIGNED PAPERS TO OPEN THE CHELSEA BURGER LOCATION!!”

The Sun Times News followed up with Dan Kolander to ask him about the announcement.

“So here is the deal,” he said. “Almost every single downtown in America in small towns has that one old bar that everyone’s grandpa or grandma or mom or dad used to talk about or go to when they were young! This is what I basically have specialized in my bar in Saline, which has been a food and drink establishment since 1902.”

In their post, they said building owner Paul Fredenberg and his family did an amazing job refurbishing Seitz’s Tavern; making it “updated and Ready to Rock!!”

The location is at 110 W. Middle St. in downtown Chelsea. As Chelsea Burger, it’s been closed for at least two years, and prior to that it was Seitz’s for like 100 years and closed down when third-generation owner Randy Seitz retired and sold the property.

The Kolanders now have signed a lease to re-open the location.

In memory of Seitz’s and Wolverine, Kolander said in their post, “Now it’s my turn to do what I do Best.”

He said their plans are simple and it starts with offering a simple easy menu consisting of items likes Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and a Weekly Special Menu with some old school items and new items, such as some of the ones that used to be at Seitz’s such as Limburger and Liverwurst Sandwiches, Goulash, Roast Beef Plate, and Fries Bologna Sandwich while also getting creative to bring some new selections. He said they will use a local bakery for fresh buns.

He said they will “offer quick and amazing food at a Reasonable Price.”

“My plans are very simple, take the Chelsea Burger concept and add back the Old School Tavern feel.”

Noting they want to be a place where people can unwind and relax, or where they can come in to watch sports, he said the main thing is making it warm and friendly to any and all.

As far as an opening date, they are currently working on getting a DDA Liquor License, which could take between three to six months.

But no matter, the excitement is brewing at the location in downtown Chelsea for a new beginning with an old twist.

As Dan said in their post, “We are very Excited about our New Venture and we look forward to meeting many New People and some Old Friends!!!”

So stay tuned Chelsea…