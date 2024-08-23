Chelsea Celebrates the Grand Opening of TimberTown Reimagined

The Chelsea community came together on Friday, August 23, 2024, to celebrate the grand reopening of TimberTown, a beloved playground that has been a cornerstone of the city since its original construction in 1996.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the culmination of the TimberTown Reimagined project, a community-driven effort that saw hundreds of volunteers and local businesses join forces to bring a new, improved version of the playground to life.

Photo by Doug Marrin

The project, spearheaded by the TimberTown Reimagined Committee, was a statement to the power of Chelsea’s community spirit and collaboration. “It’s been an amazing few weeks and months,” said Shawn Personke, a member of the committee, during the ceremony. “Every time we approached someone—whether it was a company or a volunteer—they always said ‘yes.’ It was nonstop ‘yes’ for the last two years. This project wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from our community partners like the Chelsea Community Foundation, Chelsea State Bank, and countless local businesses.”

The reimagined TimberTown, located in Chelsea’s Timbertown Park, features modernized play equipment and improved safety measures while maintaining the charm and character that made the original playground a favorite among generations of Chelsea residents. The project was built on the foundation of volunteerism, with over 600 volunteers contributing their time and energy to the effort.

Photo by Doug Marrin

Jeff Hardcastle, another key member of the TimberTown Reimagined Committee, highlighted the extraordinary community effort that went into the final stages of the project. “Yesterday, we had some real grunt work left, moving the last of the bark,” Hardcastle recounted. “We expected about 10 or 12 people to show up, but 45 volunteers arrived and finished the job in just an hour and a half. That kind of turnout shows the strength and commitment of this community.”

City Manager Marty Colburn also addressed the crowd, emphasizing the deep community values reflected in the project. “This project truly embodies the vision and values of Chelsea,” Colburn said. “It’s a legacy that began with the original TimberTown and has now been strengthened for future generations. The dedication and hard work from all involved will be felt by the children who enjoy this playground today and in the years to come.”

Photo by Doug Marrin

Children cut the ribbon together and then rushed into the playground. TimberTown Reimagined stands not only as a playground but as a symbol of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision.

Congratulations Chelsea!