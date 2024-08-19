Chelsea Church Offers Inclusive “Parables” Service for People of All Abilities

Chelsea First United Methodist Church is providing a welcoming space for people of all abilities through its “Parables” worship service. This innovative program offers a unique approach to traditional church services by emphasizing inclusivity and participation for individuals with special needs.

Karen Vanneste, whose 27-year-old son with autism attends Parables, describes the service as “a safe place to go if you want to go to church.” She highlights the program’s accommodating nature, saying, “There is no need to feel embarrassed or stressed during the service if things aren’t going perfectly or as planned.”

The concept of Parables originated with Rev. Leslie Neugent at Wayzata Community Church in Minnesota. She used the image of a little red fish swimming in a different direction than the mainstream—not a wrong direction, just different.

Inspired by this model, Rev. LeAnn Seto and her husband brought the idea to Chelsea in 2017. The program found a new home at Chelsea First United Methodist Church, where it has flourished in a dedicated space.

“We are in a space that is specifically set up for us,” Vanneste explains. “Our service is run like a ‘regular’ one, about an hour long, and provides a safe space for people of all ages and abilities to participate.”

What sets Parables apart is its emphasis on active involvement. “The difference is anyone can be a part of it in a more ‘hands-on’ way if they choose, from doing readings to passing out communion, anyone can do it with or without a little assistance,” Vanneste notes.

The service incorporates various accommodations to ensure everyone feels comfortable. Vanneste describes these as “off ramps,” explaining, “If someone is feeling overstimulated there are what I like to call ‘off ramps’. You can lay on a rug with one of the therapy dogs or even leave the space and decompress a bit and then come back. We have everything from headphones to fidget spinners available as well.”

Rev. Seto refers to the Parables experience as “sacred chaos,” embracing the spontaneity and honesty that participants bring to the service. This approach aligns with the program’s informal motto, borrowed from Pierre Teilhard de Chardin: “Trust in the slow work of God.”

The Parables community has grown beyond Sunday services, fostering connections through various social activities. “We have grown to know each other better these past few years and now do activities outside of our regular service, too,” Vanneste shares. “We have had movie days, a cider mill trip, potlucks, painting classes, and an ice cream social, to name a few.”

As Parables continues to evolve, the community remains excited about welcoming new faces. Vanneste expresses enthusiasm for sharing this experience with others who may have been hesitant about attending more structured church services.

Information about Parables is available on the Chelsea United Methodist Church website.