Chelsea City Council Approves Main Street Park Design

The council unanimously supports a park design shaped by extensive community collaboration, but questions remain about future use policies.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on September 16, the council discussed the proposed Main Street Park, with several key points emerging from the presentation and subsequent debate.

The presentation, led by Joe Ziolkowski of the Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA), and Tim Britain from Viridis Design Group, showcased a design shaped by extensive community outreach and collaboration. Over the past eight months, input from various focus groups and city departments informed the park’s evolving plans.

City Manager Marty Colburn emphasized the comprehensive nature of this engagement, stating, “There’s been phenomenal outreach…all aspects of those different divisions have had input on this.” He also highlighted the significant changes made in response to community and logistical concerns, such as removing the splash pad due to shallow water access issues​.

Mayor Jane Pacheco reflected on her recent attendance at the Michigan Municipal League conference, noting how other communities were praised for their placemaking efforts and emphasizing that Chelsea’s Main Street Park could be a contender for future community awards.

“I’m sure in maybe another year or two, the Main Street Park project should be a contender for the Community Excellence Award,” she said. Pacheco praised the project for involving community members at every step, aligning with national trends that emphasize the importance of building community by including community.

Council members expressed excitement and pride over the project. Councilmember George Merkel remarked, “It’s going to exist as a park but also endures as a symbol of these wonderful people who got together to create this and a community that supported it.” Similarly, Councilmember Kate Mehuron was inspired by the park’s ability to cater to different age groups and facilitate intergenerational interaction, calling it a “wonderful and unique aspect” of the design​.

Anticipating the park’s popularity, Councilmember Bill Ruddock raised concerns about the policies governing its use. “We’re going to probably need to look at our policies as they relate to these facilities…before they’re built,” he said, citing potential issues like the use of sports courts and lighting. He suggested that the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission should address these policies before the park opens.

In the end, the council voted unanimously to move forward with the park’s design, approving it as presented. As construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025, Chelsea residents can look forward to a new park that, as Tim Britain put it, is a “true expression of your Chelsea.”