Chelsea City Council Reviews Accessibility Issues in City Parks

Chelsea city parks are ready for accessibility updates.

According to reports discussed at the July 1 Chelsea City Council meeting, Midwestern Consulting recommended 30 fixes to Chelsea Parks and Recreation to make Pierce Park, Veterans Park, TimberTown, and Palmer Commons compliant with the American Disability Act.

Adam Lalik, a professional engineer from Midwestern Consulting, said the firm prepared a base map with a drone to mark problem areas and then created photo reports of violations using ADA guidelines. All public sites are required to comply with ADA, a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

“We went through and inspected everything from bathroom door swing timing to the foot difference in grades and elevations,” Lalik said during his presentation to council.

One problematic area highlighted by the presentation is the footbridge at Veterans Park exceeding half of an inch difference between the cement and the wood. Another is the path that connects Spad’s Twisters and Pierce Park, which would need a new route and level landings to comply with ADA. The city is not liable for the path, though, as it is on the ice cream shop’s property.

Lalik said one of the most recurring problems is accessible parking. Reports show issues with labeling, slopes exceeding 2% steepness in ADA parking spaces, and gaps between asphalt parking pavement and connecting sidewalks.

“There’s nothing too egregious that we found (in the inspection),” Lalik said. “There’s definitely parking areas that will need to be improved. The ADA parking areas where grades exceed 2% are probably the highest priority. That’s a big no-no.”

Lalik said the next step is to get feedback from the Parks and Recreation Commission and work on a transition and action plan. He recommended that the city budget accessibility updates into upcoming park renovations.

“It’s very important to address these issues because of who it impacts,” Lalik said