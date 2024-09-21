Chelsea City Council Supports Repeal of State Ban on Single-Use Plastic Regulations

Councilmember Mehuron and the Zero Waste Coalition push for local control over plastic waste in a bid to reduce environmental harm.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on September 16, 2024, Councilmember Kate Mehuron presented a resolution to support the repeal of Public Act 389 of 2016. The resolution, which she brought forward on behalf of the Zero Waste Coalition, aims to encourage the Michigan Legislature to allow local governments more authority over the regulation of single-use plastics and other auxiliary containers.

Mehuron emphasized the importance of local control in addressing environmental concerns, particularly the widespread use of plastic bags and similar materials. “Public Act 389 bars us local governments from creating any ordinance that bans or taxes auxiliary containers,” she explained. This prohibition prevents communities from implementing policies that might curb the use of single-use plastics and other environmentally harmful materials. Mehuron described this as “government overreach,” arguing that local governments should have the freedom to decide how to manage waste and protect the environment.

The resolution does not mandate any immediate action in Chelsea but sends a message to the Michigan Legislature requesting that municipalities regain the ability to regulate or ban single-use plastics. Mehuron noted that other cities, including Detroit, are taking similar steps to petition the state. “This is not a resolution that’s telling us in the city of Chelsea what we should do. It’s telling the state legislature to allow us to make decisions about what we want to do,” she said.

During the council discussion, Councilmember George Merkel speculated that the future might look back on this era and question the widespread use of plastics. “I think 40 years from now, we’re going to look back on this time and think, what were we doing pumping all of this single-use plastic into the environment?” he remarked.

The council also briefly considered the implications of the repeal. One member asked whether Chelsea would need to introduce its own ordinances to address the issue if the repeal were successful. Mehuron acknowledged that this would be a question for future discussions, which could take place during work sessions or other agenda items.

The resolution was passed unanimously, signaling Chelsea’s support for a shift in state policy regarding single-use plastics. The council’s vote aligns with growing calls from environmental groups and municipalities for stronger local control over waste management and environmental protection.