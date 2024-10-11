Chelsea City Manager Commends Ashley Money for Exceptional Service at City Council Meeting

City Manager Marty Colburn recognizes Ashley Money’s dedication and exemplary customer service during the October 7, 2024, council meeting.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on October 7, 2024, City Manager Marty Colburn publicly commended city staffer Ashley Money for her exceptional service to the community. Ashley, who has been with the city for 11 years, was recognized for her dedication, particularly in assisting citizens facing financial challenges.

Colburn highlighted Ashley’s commitment in his address, stating, “Certain things occurred in the last few weeks that demonstrated her dedication to this community, but most importantly to the citizens themselves… This is a formal letter of commendation which will go into your personnel file. I wanted to let the City Council know what a fine individual we have working at the front desk and within city hall.”

The letter of commendation read: “Dear Ashley, I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation for your exceptional customer service, specifically dealing with unique circumstances. Recently, you provided grace and dignity to a citizen dealing with financial issues. Your ability to connect with citizens on a personal level and consistently provide exceptional service is truly remarkable. Your willingness to go the extra mile with each citizen doesn’t go unnoticed. Thank you for being an invaluable part of our team. Your attitude and dedication significantly impact the city of Chelsea.”

In response, Ashley expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you. I really do appreciate this letter. It means a lot to me. I was not expecting this at all… I do believe that the city staff, my coworkers, we do our best to help the city residents and customers. It’s always nice to see positive feedback on the city. Thank you so much; I really do appreciate that.”