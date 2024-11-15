Chelsea City Manager Highlights Community Progress at City Council Meeting

Photo: City Manager Colburn shared a photo of electrical work being done to get the electrical lines underground for the coming Main Street Park. Image: city video screenshot.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on November 12, 2024, City Manager Marty Colburn provided an in-depth report on several projects, initiatives, and opportunities shaping the city’s future. Colburn highlighted advancements in infrastructure, green energy development, support for small businesses, and community pride initiatives.

A Unique Hydro Energy Opportunity

Colburn began with news of a potential hydro project in Toledo involving the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA). He described it as “a unique opportunity” for Chelsea to diversify its energy portfolio. “It’s hydro, meaning water, which we don’t have in our portfolio at this point,” he explained. The nine-year contract is shorter than typical 20-year agreements, adding an element of novelty. Colburn announced that Patrick Bolin, Executive Director of MPPA, will present further details at a future council meeting.

Progress on Park Infrastructure

Colburn shared updates on ongoing work at the new park under construction. “The stormwater project itself is now completed,” he said. “They’re just doing the double checks and seal tests.” The park will move to its next phase next year, which will involve the removal of contaminated soil and its replacement with healthy soil. “Once that’s replaced with good, healthy soils, then they’ll actually build the park,” Colburn stated.

Supporting Small Businesses

Efforts to bolster Chelsea’s small business community also took center stage. Colburn noted a Small Business Resource event sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and SPARK on Thursday, November 14. The event aimed to connect entrepreneurs with resources such as mentoring, grants, and loans. “It’s to see what types of resources are out there,” Colburn said.

Master Plan Public Workshop

Colburn reminded council members about the upcoming public workshop for Chelsea’s Master Plan. “Everybody in the public is invited from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the library,” he said. The workshop will focus on housing, transportation, and growth, with input sought from various groups and stakeholders.

Chelsea in the Spotlight

Another point of pride for Chelsea was its starring role in an upcoming General Motors ad campaign. The campaign was filmed extensively in the downtown area over the weekend of November 9-10. “It’s a feel-good type of ad… really stirs the heart,” Colburn remarked. He praised the collaboration of the city’s police department and local businesses in facilitating the production. Colburn noted, “They seem interested in Chelsea and possibly wanting to do more in the future.”

Grant Success for Accessibility

Wrapping up his report, Colburn celebrated the receipt of a grant for ADA ramp improvements. He emphasized the importance of such grants in addressing community needs. “We’re working on other grants… to make routes and sidewalks safer,” he said, adding, “Not without your license and your support could we bring your tax dollars back into the community.”