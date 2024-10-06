Chelsea Clinches SEC White Title

The Chelsea football team overcame a slow start to rally past Tecumseh 38-14 Friday night to remain undefeated in the SEC White.

The win over the Indians along with Jackson’s loss to Adrian clinched the SEC White title for the Bulldogs. Jackson, Adrian, and Pinckney all have two losses with just one league game remaining.

Things looked bleak for the Bulldogs to start the game Friday night when Tecumseh scored twice to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

The momentum shifted in the second when Tecumseh muffed a punt snap and Chelsea took over at the Indians nine-yard line. Moment later Jax Ichesco scored from two yards out to cut the lead to 14-7.

The next series Tecumseh tried a fake punt near midfield that the Bulldogs stopped shot of the marker and a few plays later Jax Ichesco scored from five yards out to tie the game at 14.

On the next drive, Tecumseh went for it on fourth and one in their own territory and Indy Hurts broke through the line to stuff the Indians short and give the Bulldogs the ball at the 42.

Chelsea took advantage of the short field and Jax Ichesco scored from two yards out for his third TD of the game for a 21-14 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs got a 39-yard field goals from Jimmy Sciackitano to push the lead to 24-14 in the third and recovered an Indian fumble on the next drive.

On the first play following the turnover Gibby Ichesco sprinted in from 67 yards out for a 31-14 lead.

Chelsea wrapped up the scoring in the fourth when Gibby Ichesco scored from 27-yards out to make the final 38-14.

The Bulldogs will wrap up SEC White play when they travel to Jackson Friday night.