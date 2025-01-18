Chelsea Community Foundation Announces 2025 Grant Application Deadline

The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) would like to remind potential applicants that the 2025 grant application deadline is February 17, 2025. Local nonprofit organizations with initiatives to foster a thriving Chelsea community are encouraged to apply.

Last year, CCF awarded grants to several impactful Chelsea projects, including:

Ballet Chelsea for their “Dancing Back” program, a concerted effort to rebuild dance programs to pre-pandemic levels.

for their “Dancing Back” program, a concerted effort to rebuild dance programs to pre-pandemic levels. Faith In Action to purchase a commercial freezer to enhance food pantry operations.

to purchase a commercial freezer to enhance food pantry operations. Main Street Park to assist with park infrastructure development in downtown Chelsea.

These projects reflect CCF’s mission to support programs that create lasting benefits for Chelsea residents.

What They’re Looking For

When awarding grants, CCF prioritizes proposals that demonstrate the following:

Community Impact : Projects that address pressing local needs and provide meaningful benefits to Chelsea residents.

: Projects that address pressing local needs and provide meaningful benefits to Chelsea residents. Collaboration : Initiatives that leverage partnerships with other nonprofits to amplify resources and effectiveness.

: Initiatives that leverage partnerships with other nonprofits to amplify resources and effectiveness. Sustainability: Programs with a clear plan for long-term success and the ability to sustain impact beyond the initial funding.

“The Chelsea Community Foundation is committed to Supporting All Things Chelsea by supporting programs that make a measurable difference in our community,” said Anne Merkel, Chair at CCF. “We are excited to see the innovative and collaborative ideas that emerge during this grant cycle.”

How to Apply

Grant guidelines and application materials are available on the Chelsea Community Foundation website, www.chelseafoundation.org. All applications must be submitted by 5:00 PM on February 17, 2025. Chelsea Community Foundation recommends that grant applicants share their ideas for submission and discuss any questions about the grant process with Greg Yankee, Associate Vice President, at gyankee@cfsem.org.