Chelsea

Chelsea Community Foundation Donates to Faith in Action

Chelsea Community Foundation Donates to Faith in Action

Chelsea Community Foundation granted $15,000 to Faith in Action to further their reach in the local area.

“By partnering with organizations that understand the unique needs of our region, we are committed to creating a stronger, more resilient community where no child goes hungry,” the Chelsea Community Foundation posted on Facebook.

Faith in Action was able to use this money to buy new refrigerators to better store the donations they receive.

Faith in Action accepts non-perishable donation during normal business hours. Those interested in donating perishable goods are asked to contact the organization ahead of time so FIA is able to confirm if there is storage space available.

December’s Most Needed Items include:

  • Canned Pineapple
  • Boxed Scalloped or Au Gratin Potatoes
  • Potato Chips, Brown Sugar
  • Boxed Oatmeal (packets)
  • Coffee (ground)
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Crackers
  • Manwich
  • Granola Bars

Personal hygiene products and cleaning products are also always welcome.

