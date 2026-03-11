Chelsea Council Addresses Immigration, Housing, Equipment Purchases

The Chelsea City Council tackled a wide range of topics during its Feb. 23 meeting, from immigration policy and housing issues to equipment purchases and community recognitions, during a session that also drew passionate public comment from residents and local students.

Public Comment

The meeting opened with several residents speaking during public comment, including students from Chelsea High School who recently organized a walkout related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies. One student organizer told council members that she and her peers support a resolution being considered by the city regarding ICE activity, while another emphasized the broader impact immigration enforcement can have on communities.

Other residents also weighed in on the issue, including one who urged council members to consider how immigration enforcement affects local residents and another who criticized various actions and statements by city officials and council members.

Council Discusses ICE Resolution

One of the most closely watched agenda items was a discussion of a proposed resolution concerning immigration enforcement. The measure would oppose ICE officers conducting civil immigration enforcement in Chelsea while concealing their identities with masks and would limit such activity in city-owned buildings unless required by law or supported by a judicial warrant.

The proposal would also prohibit the city from voluntarily assisting in civil immigration enforcement in city facilities unless legally required. Council members discussed the resolution with City Attorney Mariah Fink regarding potential amendments and indicated the matter would return at a future meeting for further consideration.

Officer Sworn In

The council meeting also included a ceremonial moment as Chelsea Police Department welcomed a new officer.

Police Chief Kevin Kazyak introduced Officer Jared Atkinson, describing his background as a dispatcher and recruit with the city. Atkinson’s father attended the ceremony, where the new officer was formally sworn in and presented with his badge.

Housing Commission Extended

Council members approved a two-year extension for the Chelsea Area Housing Commission and the terms of its members.

The commission was originally created in 2025 to advise the city on housing issues and explore ways to expand housing availability. Since its formation, the group has developed bylaws and a broader vision for addressing housing needs, including increasing housing supply, encouraging redevelopment, and improving affordability.

“No Kings Event Approved

The council also approved a permit for a public event called “No Kings 3.0,” organized by the group We the People Indivisible. The event is planned as an Independence Day celebration of freedom and civic engagement and will take place on city property.

Equipment Purchases

Council members approved replacing a rooftop HVAC unit at the Chelsea Police Department after corrosion was discovered in key components. The replacement will cost about $18,200.

They also approved the purchase of an excavator for about $143,530 from Kubota of Jackson.

The council also approved buying out the lease of a 2022 bucket truck for the electric department for roughly $106,352.

Cub Scouts Recognized

Council members also adopted a proclamation designating Feb. 9 as Cub Scout Pack 455 Day in Chelsea.

The proclamation recognized the local pack’s visit to city hall earlier in the month, where scouts learned about local government, toured the police department, and took part in activities designed to teach them how different city departments work together to serve the community.

City Manager Report

City Manager Elle Cole provided an update on her first two weeks in the position, noting she has been meeting with staff and community partners and reviewing ongoing infrastructure projects while working to fill open positions.

The complete minutes and meeting video can be found on the city’s website.