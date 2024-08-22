Chelsea Council Approves “The Big Dig”

The storm sewer project marks the beginning of construction for Chelsea’s much anticipated Main Street Park

Image: Aerial view of demolition of existing structures. Image courtesy of MSPA

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on August 19, 2024, the Council approved the bid award for the highly anticipated “Big Dig” project, which marks the beginning of construction for the Main Street Park. The project primarily focuses on replacing and upgrading the storm sewer system in preparation for the park’s development, ensuring that the site is ready to receive future structures.

The bid process for the project was competitive, with the Main Street Park Alliance receiving four bids. After careful evaluation, the Council accepted the bid from Parks Installation and Excavating, which totaled $147,025.

The scope of work includes the removal of the existing storm sewer, installing new drainage structures, and placing 24-inch and 18-inch diameter storm sewer pipes. An added option involves using more durable piping material that Assistant City Manager Sue Montenegro described as “something that has a longer shelf life.” She emphasized the importance of this choice, noting that “the last thing that we want to have to do once that’s replaced in there or placed in there is to have to go in and dig the park up in five or six years to replace something in there.”

The project is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2024, and is estimated to last 30 working days, provided that weather conditions are favorable. The council expressed enthusiasm about the project, noting, “It’s exciting. We’re seeing dirt move and getting there.”

City Manager Marty Colburn indicated that further updates and finalized design work for the park will be presented to the Council at their second meeting in September​.