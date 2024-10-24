Chelsea Council Explores Park Street Property for Workforce Housing or Green Space

City Council debates housing needs versus green space preservation in ongoing discussions about the future of Park Street.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on October 21, 2024, discussions focused on the potential development of the city-owned Park Street property, with workforce housing as a primary consideration. The council explored next steps, including environmental studies, to assess the feasibility of using the land for housing while addressing the community’s concerns about preserving green space.

Mayor Jane Pacheco emphasized the importance of the city’s housing shortage and the need to investigate the site. “It was the recommendation of staff to proceed with further investigation of the Park Street property for potential development, specifically focusing on the council’s stated goal of addressing the need for additional housing within the city.” The next steps included conducting environmental studies, ordering a survey, and performing a title search on the property.

Some council members, however, expressed concerns about losing valuable green space. Councilmember George Merkel highlighted the significance of the area, saying, “Once we develop that property, it’s gone. That’s it. We lose that green space forever. So, I really hope that this council takes these points into consideration.” He stressed that the space was part of the community’s fabric.

Councilmember Kate Mehuron also advocated for preserving the green space, adding, “There is literally no place to go for a quiet moment on the street that intersects M-52 in the downtown area. I think that right now the city is looking at aggressive development on nearly every side of the city, and we don’t need to add to that by developing the one tranquil green space”​

Others on the council supported moving forward with due diligence without committing to development. Councilmember Tony Iannelli remarked, “Having a survey and a title search and environmental study doesn’t commit us to anything in terms of development or potential future development.” He also noted that new green space at the Main Street Park would offset any loss from developing the Park Street lot.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several people shared their perspectives on the potential development of Park Street.

One long-time resident who grew up on Park Street expressed concerns about increased traffic and congestion. They remarked, “Green space feels like a deep breath of fresh air when you’re going out on the street with all the traffic congestion. It’s a break from the traffic backup at Main Street, the trucks unloading to Main Street businesses, and the school bus traffic.” They cautioned that developing the area could lead to a loss of the community’s character, saying, “Ten years from now, we will have more congestion and less parking, and only the memory of a space that was once a little pocket park with a sledding hill and a deep breath of fresh air when you walk by.”

Another speaker, who recently moved back to Chelsea, acknowledged the city’s housing challenges but argued that the development of a single lot would not solve the problem. “Chelsea absolutely has a short-term residency issue, but a single lot in the city is not going to solve the housing issues we face.” They also raised concerns about parking and environmental impacts, noting, “Bringing in more residents without proper parking solutions would create more traffic and impact businesses, and the dust and dirt from development could cost businesses money.”

A different commenter spoke about the need for workforce housing, specifically for local employees like teachers, janitors, and nurses, who struggle to find affordable living options in the city. They emphasized the importance of considering the long-term impact on the community, adding, “It takes a vibrant community to have all kinds of people. We have a lot of employers, but no place to put those employees, and we’re asking them to spend lots of money driving in.”

In the end, Merkel got clarification from City Manager Marty Colburn that exploration would need to happen regardless of how the parcel developed. The council voted to direct staff to proceed with the environmental study and title search for the Park Street property.