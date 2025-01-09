Chelsea Council Fills Key Board and Commission Vacancies

Thomas Lewis, Jeff Rohrer, and Tara Smalley Appointed to Economic Development, Compensation, and Human Rights Boards

At its January 6, 2025, meeting, the Chelsea City Council approved several appointments to local boards and commissions. Mayor Jane Pacheco expressed gratitude for community members stepping up to fill these roles, emphasizing the importance of volunteer contributions to the city’s progress.

Economic Development Corporation

Thomas Lewis was appointed to the Economic Development Corporation. Addressing the council, Lewis shared, “It’s an absolute honor to stand before you today as a candidate for the Economic Development Corporation. This is not just an opportunity or a role for me. It’s a chance that I can apply myself to my community, to contribute my skills, my passion, and my dedication to the growth of our community.”

Lewis highlighted his 36 years of residency in Chelsea, recalling his involvement in projects like TimberTown and his extensive experience in business management and supply chain improvement. Councilmember Bill Ruddock praised Lewis, noting, “Thomas, I think you’ve given us the very best ever presentation.”

Local Officers Compensation Commission

Jeff Rohrer, a longtime resident and former school district employee, was appointed to the Local Officers Compensation Commission. Reflecting on his decision to apply, Rohrer stated, “I’m interested in getting involved again in the community, and this is a good place to start.”

Human Rights Commission

Tara Smalley joined the Human Rights Commission for a term ending February 1, 2028. Smalley, who moved to Chelsea three years ago, remarked, “I have several years of experience working in nonprofit and research related to intersectional equity that I think make me a good fit for the Human Rights Commission.”

Encouraging Community Participation

Mayor Pacheco reiterated the need for volunteers to fill various board and commission vacancies. She encouraged residents to check the city website for updates and consider applying. “We really can’t do it without all of the help that we get through the volunteers in the community,” she said.

The council unanimously approved all three appointments.