Chelsea Cross Country Teams Place Well at FGR Inv.

The Chelsea cross country teams had another strong showing at the Father Gabriel Richard Invitational Saturday with the girls finishing fourth and the boys fifth in the medium school division.

The girls finished with 149 points in the race won by Jackson Lumen Christi.

Natalia DeMea paced the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish with a season-best time of 19:44.2.

Samantha Bieber ran a season best 20:16.5 and finished 15th, while Lauren Thompson was 29th with a season best 20:52.3.

Zora Ziolkowski finished 45th with a season best 21:42.1, while Christina Roberts set a new PR with a time of 22:29.7 and finished 67th. Mireille Hunter placed 79th with a season best 23:05.4 and Josie Jackson was 86th in 23:14.

The Bulldogs finished with 142 points in the race that was also won by Lumen Christi.

Six of seven Bulldogs ran personal records with one finishing in a season best time.

Henry Fredenberg led Chelsea with an 11th-place finish with a PR of 16:45.4.

Wyeth Angus placed 17th with a PR of 17:07.3 and Owen Thorburn ran a PR of 17:23.1 and place 31st. Linus Helzerman was 35th with a season best time of 17:32, Dylan Hodges 47th with a PR of 17:45.8, Leo Alafita 56th with a PR of 17:53, and Sam Clifton a PR of 17:55 and finished 57th