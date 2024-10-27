Chelsea Cross Country Teams Qualify for State Finals

Photos courtesy of Chelsea cross country teams

The Chelsea cross country teams both had strong finishes and qualified for the D2 state finals at MIS Saturday.

The boys kept their streak intact with their 23rd straight year of qualifying for the state finals. The streak is the third longest current streak for boy’s teams.

The Bulldogs finished second with 70 points, just behind New Boston Huron with 64.

Henry Fredenberg led Chelsea with a sixth-place finish in 16:58.4.

Wyeth Angus set a new PR of 17:04.8 to finish eighth and Dylan Hodges was 16th with a PR of 17:19.4.

Owen Thorburn was 19th in 17:34.4 and Sam Clifton with a PR of 17:37.6 finished 21st. Leo Alafita set a new PR of 17:48.1 and finished 26th and Linus Helzerman was 30th in 17:54.

The top three teams qualify for the finals in each race and the girls finished fourth, but because the Bulldogs had four runners in the top 20 in the finals standings, they also qualified for the state finals.

Chelsea finished with 112 points with SEC White foe Adrian winning the title with 59.

Natalia DeMea led Chelsea with a 12th place finish in 19:45.9.

Samantha Bieber placed 16th with a season best time of 20:16.2 and Lauren Thompson was 17th with a season best 20:37.1.

Zora Ziolkowski’s 20th place finish in 20:50.1 earned a spot in the finals for the Bulldogs.

Christina Roberts was 49th in 22:34.9, Mireille Hunter 54th in 23:00.3, and Josie Jackson 58th in 23:12.2.