Chelsea DDA Considers Workforce Housing on Park Street Property

Photo: The city-owned parcel on Park Street, next to the Purple Rose. Image: Google Streetview

At the October 17, 2024, Chelsea Downtown Development Authority (DDA) meeting, city manager Marty Colburn reviewed a concept to utilize city-owned property on Park Street for workforce housing. The initiative aims to address the housing needs of middle-income workers in Chelsea.

“We’ve been looking at how to move forward with city-owned land on Park Street,” Colburn said. “It’s something we believe could be a great location for workforce housing.”

Colburn emphasized the significance of this type of housing for Chelsea’s local workforce, noting the potential benefit to those employed in businesses and schools within the community. “This could really help those who are working in our local businesses, schools, and other sectors and are looking for affordable housing within the city,” he explained.

Mayor Jane Pacheco supported the exploration of the idea. “We need to think about how we support our workforce, especially with housing prices being what they are in Chelsea,” Pacheco said. “I think this is a step in the right direction.”

However, Pacheco also raised questions about how the development process would unfold. “How do we approach the zoning issue?” she asked. “I’m supportive of the idea, but we need to understand the steps involved.”

Colburn responded by acknowledging the need for careful planning and zoning adjustments. “We’re going to have to look at zoning changes and what’s required. It’s not an immediate process, but we want to get the ball rolling so we can start moving in the right direction,” he said.

The Park Street property has been under consideration for development opportunities, and workforce housing has emerged as a viable option to directly benefit Chelsea’s workforce. “We need housing that supports our workforce, and this is an opportunity to make a difference in that area,” Colburn reiterated.

The DDA will continue discussions about the Park Street property and its potential for workforce housing in upcoming meetings as the city moves forward with exploring this option.