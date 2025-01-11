Chelsea District Library & CHS Interact Club Partner to Help Homeless Youth

Katie Hepler

Chelsea District Library (CDL) and the Chelsea High School Interact Club recently teamed up to help homeless teens in the local community. The annual Teen Supply Drive aims to eliminate anxiety surrounding personal care by collecting a variety of health and hygiene supplies to directly benefit Ozone House in its ongoing mission to provide holistic support and housing services that enhance the wellbeing and safety of young people.

According to Ozone House, there are approximately 1300 homeless youth in Washtenaw County each year. Homelessness in children can be the result of financial instability, mental illness in their family, abuse, or a host of other issues. Ozone House offers a wide range of services and resources to teens in need – including housing, counseling services, meals, job training, and school support.

The library has hosted an annual supply drive to benefit Ozone House since 2010. The 2023 drive brought the addition of a partnership with service-minded teens from Chelsea High School’s Interact Club, a student Rotary service club that focuses on helping people in the school and community.

Supplies were collected throughout December at the library, Chelsea Senior Center, and each Chelsea School building. Students then gathered at the library to sort and package the collected items, and the packages were delivered to Ozone House. Teen Librarian Stacey shares, “We are so pleased to assist Ozone House in their important work supporting local youth in need. I am once again bowled over by the extreme kindness of the Chelsea community. Because of their generosity and the hard work of the amazing teens in the CHS Interact Club, we were able to deliver 12 large boxes of health and hygiene supplies to kids who really need them.” CDL & CHS Interact Club thank all who participated!