Chelsea Education Foundation Donors Stock School Library Shelves this Holiday Season

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) held its second annual “Sip at Serendipity” Book Drive fundraiser at Serendipity Book Store on November 19.  Donors enjoyed wine, courtesy of Withington’s, and snacks while perusing the books requested by the Chelsea School District.

This book drive began in 2022 when Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books, generously donated her Chelsea Community Foundation Ann Feeny Small Business Award to the Chelsea Education Foundation to support students with reading disabilities.

Katie Hepler, CEF Board Vice-President, shared: “We found that partnering with Serendipity Book Store and the Chelsea District Library to source the books has not only let us shop locally but has saved money that can be used for future teacher grants. We have saved thousands of dollars that will be spent funding more exciting education initiatives in Chelsea! We are pleased to fund the Authors in Chelsea and high-interest books for our middle and high school readers.

Each year, CEF receives requests from teachers for hundreds of books. Funds they collect help to ensure that students have access to the resources they need for their education. If you did not make it to the event, you can still help them reach their goal of $6,000 by donating at this link or stopping by Serendipity.

Bundles of books include Authors In Chelsea and high-demand titles for the Chelsea School District. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Education Foundation

Chelsea Education Foundation’s success in supporting the Chelsea School District is possible due to the tremendous support of local businesses that stepped up as Literacy Leader sponsors. Supporters include Chelsea Vision Care, Ann Arbor Pediatric Dentistry, Chelsea Milling Company, Clark Construction Company, Green Tree Pediatrics, Hardwood Solutions Inc., La Jolla Fine Jewelry, Silver Maples of Chelsea, The Forehand Company, and Thompson’s Pizza.

