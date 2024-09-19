Chelsea Education Foundation Supports Chelsea Schools with Grant for Staff Training

Community News

In an effort to expedite the implementation of the Chelsea School District’s Strategic Plan and commitment to the Portrait of a Graduate, Superintendent Mike Kapolka had a big idea. He envisioned sending a large number of teachers to an innovative training seminar this fall, held annually in Indianapolis, Indiana. He enlisted the support of the district’s longtime partner, the Chelsea Education Foundation, to fund the cost of sending teachers and administrators from each district building.

The EDLeader21 Conference is an inspiring experience that accelerates student-centered learning. It brings together a community of education leaders dedicated to the Portrait of a Graduate to build relationships, share ideas, learn from one another, and plan for the future. The event will take place October 21-23. Teachers and administrators from every CSD building will attend the multi-day EdLeader21 Network Event. Educators will bring learning back to their colleagues to facilitate initiatives throughout the student experience.

Mike Kapolka – shared his expectations for the program, “Our teachers will have an opportunity to:

Build and strengthen collaborative relationships with like-minded educators.

Share best practices and stories of innovation, ingenuity, and creativity.

Participate in relevant professional learning about implementing our district’s vision of future-ready, deeper learning.

The total cost of this program is $42,000. Our request to help support taking a large team to this event was substantial and CEF stepped up majorly to make this a reality. We would not have been able to take such a large team without their donation.”

Teachers & Staff. Courtesy Chelsea Education Foundation

The EdLeader21 Network set themselves apart through their focus on and commitment to accelerating the work of the Portrait of a Graduate and future-ready, deeper learning. Their annual conference allows member districts to send teams to network and collaborate with like-minded educators to fuel their community’s collective visions and bring them to life within their school districts.

Chelsea Education Foundation Board Chair Amy Forehand shared, “We were thrilled when Mike Kapolka approached us to support this experience. This is a wonderful opportunity for CSD staff to train alongside educators from across the country. It will benefit our littlest Bulldogs all the way to our graduating seniors for years to come. Supporting professional development of district staff through our grant program is one of the many ways Chelsea Education Foundation is investing and building a sustainable Bulldog Future.”

Forehand added, “Our most recent teacher grant cycle just concluded. It is always inspiring to see the creative and thoughtful grants that our wonderful teachers present to us for funding. As we enter our 35th year, we are honored to continue supporting Chelsea’s teachers and students.”

Chelsea Community Preschool Read to me Book Bag Program & Authors in Chelsea – Photos courtesy Chelsea Education Foundation

During the 2023-24 school year, CEF awarded $84,000 in grants. Awards ranged from literacy support, STEAM and cultural field trip experiences, and new classroom resources for physics, photography and independence hall. A large grant was also awarded to provide outdoor play equipment for the recently opened Pierce Lake Early Childhood Center through the generous support of Jiffy Mix.

Chelsea Education Foundation is able to provide support and act as a conduit for the Chelsea School District through donations, grants, and fundraising. The Rivalry Match between Dexter & Chelsea’s respective Education Foundations is a major contributor to their financial plan. The fundraiser starts on October 1 and culminates at the long-running rivalry football game on October 25, 2024 at Chelsea. Last year, the two Foundations raised $41,000. The rivalry is Bulldog Strong! Since the Rivalry Match’s inception in 2019, both Foundations have collectively raised $194k for the benefit of both school districts.