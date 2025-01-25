Chelsea Expo Now Accepting Exhibitors for March 8

It is now time to reserve your booth at the annual Chelsea Expo, which is earlier this year. This well-attended perennial favorite event is an opportunity to share information about your business, nonprofit or service organization and sell goods direct to attendees during the March 8 event.

Free to attend and family friendly, Chelsea Expo attracts approximately 1,500 people from the region. Chelsea Expo is held at the Washington Street Education Center and is a fundraiser for Chelsea Senior Center. The event offers an opportunity to engage with other community members in a friendly, accessible setting.

Booths range from $50 to $135. A six-foot table, two chairs and free wi-fi access are provided as part of your 8 x 8 space. Setup is Friday, March 7, in the afternoon or early on Saturday, March 8, before the expo opens at 10:00 a.m. The event concludes at 2:00 p.m.

Highlights of the expo also include the Best-Ever Bake Sale featuring home-baked goodies by senior bakers, the return of the Kid Zone and new Chelsea High School musical performances, which will be performed in the WSEC Board Room.

To apply for the expo or for more information, please contact Chelsea Senior Center at (734) 475-9242, connected@chelseaseniors.org, or complete the online application via the website at www.chelseaseniors.org.