Chelsea Eyes New Housing Commission to Tackle Affordability Crisis

As housing challenges grow, Chelsea City Council is considering a new commission to champion affordable housing solutions for residents and workers alike.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on December 9, 2024, Mayor Jane Pacheco introduced a discussion on the potential formation of a Housing Commission, following years of efforts to address housing concerns within the community.

Background on Housing Issues

In 2017, the Council established a Housing Research Advisory Committee to tackle various housing challenges. The committee, which disbanded in 2018, submitted recommendations that included updating the housing inventory, considering form-based codes, and exploring partnerships with townships. Since then, some of these recommendations have been integrated into the City’s Master Plan and zoning updates. However, citizen input has been lacking. “We don’t have a citizen body focused solely on housing advocacy,” said Mayor Pacheco.

Council Member Bill Ruddock expressed his belief that Chelsea needs a group dedicated to housing, particularly to ensure that those who work in the city can afford to live here. “There seems to be a lot of people who would like to see us figure out how to improve our housing so that people who work here can live here,” he said. He emphasized that affordable housing has become an even greater issue as the city remains landlocked.

The Commission’s Role

While the Planning Commission does consider housing needs, Council Member Tony Iannelli raised the idea of possibly integrating the housing function into the Planning Commission rather than forming a separate body. “Would it be an option to have it be, instead of a separate commission that reports to the city council, perhaps this committee works with the Planning Commission more directly, with respect specifically to housing?” Iannelli asked. This suggestion was met with hesitation, as members recognized the strain on the Planning Commission’s resources.

Regional Collaboration and Housing Solutions

City Manager Martin Colburn noted that, although housing remains a significant issue for Chelsea, it is also a regional challenge. He pointed out that the Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group has been actively discussing housing and will host a Housing Solutions Town Hall in January 2025. “We are working so hard to have that regional conversation through the Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group,” Mayor Pacheco added.

Motion to Proceed

Councilmember Eric Keaton emphasized that housing is a complex, ongoing issue. He supported the formation of a commission specifically dedicated to housing advocacy. “Housing is a big issue. It’s a complicated issue. It’s probably going to be an ongoing issue for a long time, and it probably deserves to have a commission directed at just housing,” Keaton said.

Following this discussion, a motion was made for staff to draft a Housing Commission formation document for future discussion. The motion was seconded and approved unanimously.