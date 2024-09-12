Chelsea Field Hockey Hosts Annual ‘Play 4 The Cure’ Event

STN Staff

Chelsea Field Hockey is set to host its annual “Play 4 The Cure” game on Tuesday, October 1st, at Jerry Niehaus Stadium. This year’s opponent will be Huron Field Hockey, and the event is dedicated to raising funds for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR).

How to Contribute:

To support this cause, donations can be made in several ways:

GoFan App: Entry fees will be collected through the GoFan App, with all proceeds benefiting the NFCR. Additional Donations: Checks: Accepted on game day, payable to the NFCR.

Accepted on game day, payable to the NFCR. Online Donations: Available through a QR code at the stadium.

Available through a QR code at the stadium. Cash Donations: Accepted at the gate.

For those unable to attend, online donations can be made at the following link: https://p4tc2024.raisely.com/t/chelsea-field-hockey-team

Where Your Donation Goes:

All contributions will support cancer research efforts through the National Foundation for Cancer Research, a registered 501(c)(3) organization (Tax ID # 04-2531031).

Game Day Traditions:

On the day of the event, the Chelsea Field Hockey team will don their vintage pink Washtenaw Whippets jerseys, and fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support. “Play 4 The Cure” t-shirts will also be available for purchase, with net proceeds going to the NFCR.

The Chelsea Field Hockey community deeply appreciates the ongoing support and looks forward to another meaningful event honoring Roxy Block and all loved ones who have faced cancer.

For more information, please contact Chelsea Field Hockey at sharee.burkel@gmail.com.