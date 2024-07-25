Chelsea Football Announces Upcoming Bulldog Symposium Speakers and Annual Blue and Gold Game

Dawgs football program hosts leadership talks and community celebration

STN Staff

Chelsea Football has released details for two upcoming events in their Bulldog Symposium Series, as well as the annual Blue and Gold Game.

The second installment of the Bulldog Symposium Series will feature Ms. Samantha Mullet on August 5th at 8:30 AM in the Chelsea High School Auxiliary Gym. Mullet, Michigan’s first female Head High School football coach, currently leads Bear Lake High School. Her experience includes working with NFL teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

On September 4th at 3 PM, the third speaker in the series will be Mr. Chris Merendino, a former Navy Seal who enlisted shortly after 9/11. Merendino’s talk will take place at the Washington Street Education Center.

The Bulldog Symposium Series is open to community members, school staff, athletic teams, and anyone interested in attending these leadership events.

In addition to the symposiums, Chelsea Football has announced the Annual Blue and Gold Game, scheduled for August 16th, with a kickoff at 6:30 PM. This community event will feature an intrasquad scrimmage with the Bulldogs split into Blue and Gold teams.

The Blue and Gold Game will offer various activities, including food trucks, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and autograph sessions with the team and mascot, Paws the Bulldog. Attendees can also sign up for Fall Rec Sports, purchase spirit wear, and enjoy performances by the Chelsea High School Band.

The event is free to attend, with the exception of food truck purchases. Chelsea Football invites the entire community to join in the festivities and get a preview of the 2024 Bulldogs team.