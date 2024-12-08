Chelsea Girls’ Basketball Rallies for Win in the U.P.

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team made a long road trip to the U.P. Saturday and came home with a come from behind 50-43 win over Sault Ste. Marie.

The Bulldogs trailed for most of the game but went on a 9-0 run to close out the game to pull out the win.

Avery Lay had a monster game for the Bulldogs with 35 points.

Lay scored the first nine points for Chelsea, but it was Sault Ste Marie that led 15-12 after one period.

The Blue Devils outscored the Bulldogs 11-8 in the second for a 26-20 lead at the half.

The Sault Ste. Marie lead grew to as much as eight in the third, but the Bulldogs rallied behind an 11-point quarter by Lay to cut the lead to 35-34 after three.

The game was tied at 38 when Maddie McKale hit a triple from the corner for a 41-38 lead, but the Blue Devils answered with a triple of their own to tie the game at 41.

Sault Ste Marie took the lead 43-41 with 2:43 left, but Lay tied the game with a basket and then put the Bulldogs up for good with a triple with 1:40 left for a 46-43 lead.

Chelsea sealed the win at the line in the final minute with Maggie McKale hitting three of four free throws.

Maggie McKale finished with eight points.

Braiden Scheffler added four points and Maddie McKale hit the big game-tying triple for three points.

The Bulldogs travel to Trenton Tuesday and return home Friday when they host Grand Blanc.